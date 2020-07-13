A body has been found during the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru in Los Angeles, California.

The official Twitter account for Ventura County sheriff tweeted recently that a body had been found at Lake Piru on Monday morning, US time.

Glee star Naya Rivera has been missing since Wednesday 8th July after taking a boat out on the lake with her four-year-old son Josey.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

A press conference will be held at 2pm US time with information.