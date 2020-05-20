Sia is opening up about her life as a mom.

She’s confirmed that she is a mother to two sons.

The Australian hitmaker – real name Sia Furler – adopted two children last year and has discussed how she wanted to help the two teens – who were 18 when she completed the legal documents.

The “Together” singer, 44, confirmed that she welcomed two sons into her family last year during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Tuesday, sharing that she adopted the teenage boys when they were leaving foster care due to their age.

“I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she revealed. “They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.”

The pop star went on to share how life has been for the family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining how one of her sons has been having a little bit of difficulty adjusting to life at home as many places are locked down due to the health crisis.