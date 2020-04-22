“If it’s up there I’ll give you the money myself!”

Could Family Fortunes be set for a return to our screens during lockdown?

There are rumours that ITV is developing a pilot episode for a reboot of the popular family quiz show formerly presented by Les Dennis.

According to reports, the 2020 version will see families compete from their homes via camera, while an as-yet unnamed host presents from a third location.

The most recent Family Fortunes series was a celebrity version presented by Vernon Kay between 2006 and 2015 but we think it’s time to bring back members of the public to see what hilarious answers they give!