The last ever episode of Modern Family aired in the US last night.


The sitcom has come to an end end after 11 series and 250 episodes.

A two-part finale on the ABC network was preceded by a behind-the-scenes documentary.

The show became a ratings hit after its debut in 2009 but viewing figures had dropped in recent years.


Still, many of the show’s celebrity fans – including Ellen DeGeneres – tweeted to say they’ll miss the show.

