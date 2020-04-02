Some of the most famous musicals of all time are coming to YouTube during the coronavirus crisis.
While theatres around the world are closed, Andrew Lloyd Webber is launching a new YouTube series – aptly titled The Shows Must Go On – so that we can enjoy and sing along with his most famous works in our homes.
First up is a 2000 production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond and Dame Joan Collins.
That will be followed, suitably, on Good Friday by a 2012 recording of Jesus Chris Superstar starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles.
Each show will premiere at 7pm on the day of release and will remain online for 48 hours.
We’re off to warm up the vocal chords!