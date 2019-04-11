‘73 Questions with Kim Kardashian-West’ has been released to coincide with her first-ever solo Vogue cover.

The publication’s viral series involves a celebrity inviting a cameraman into their home to answer a series of random questions from an unseen interviewer.

Unlike other videos, Kim’s features her husband Kanye and her three children (Saint, North and Chicago).

The reality TV star talks about motherhood, her kids’ likes and dislikes, as well as her ability to pick up things with her toes, all while showing us around her Calabasas home.

The mansion, she describes as ‘minimal monastery’, was inspired by Kanye and is decorated with an all-white interior.

Now, we know minimalism is an art movement but where is all their stuff?

We can’t imagine walking through a contemporary art gallery in our dressing gown and slippers – can you?

Bizarre.