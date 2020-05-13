Rapper 6ix9ine has had a donation of two hundred thousand dollars (E184,270) rejected by a charity.

The No Kids Hungry campaign said they are grateful for his generous offer but they have a policy of declining funding from donors whose activities do not align with their mission and values.

The rapper was recently in prison for crimes he carried out as part of a violent gang before being released due to the coronavirus.

6ix9ine called the decision cruel on Instagram before deleting the post.