By Cillian Doyle.

Prepare the earplugs as six new Islanders arrive at the villa kicking and screaming.

Tonight’s episode will see the couples raise their ‘newborn’ babies.

Each couple will have to feed, care and comfort their ‘baby’ as well as change its nappy when needed.

As entertaining as it sounds, there’s another surprise in store for the Islanders!

Last night, the public voted for their favourite couple and the couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island tonight.

The last couple to be voted out was Brett and Priya, however, Jake and Liberty, Aaron and Mary & Teddy and Faye were at risk of being dumped too.

Could those couples be in a similar situation tonight?

Popcorn at the ready as Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

🍼 FIRST LOOK 🍼 There are six new Islanders in the villa, and they've all arrived kicking and screaming… This can only mean one thing – BABIES! 👶 Whilst the couples get a taste of parenthood, little do they know there is a dumping right around the corner 😨 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wlAXX1l9St — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 18, 2021