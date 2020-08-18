Three producers have left The Ellen DeGeneres Show following complaints about how staff were treated.

Three top executive producers for The show have been fired amid allegations they engaged in blatant sexual harassment and used fear and intimidation to run the show.

Ellen DeGeneres announced the ousting of executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman in a videoconference call with the show’s crew, and said an internal investigation into the workplace allegations would be completed soon, according to an employee who was in the meeting.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed that Glavin, Leman, and Norman have “parted ways” with The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The host’s previously apologised after reports of a ‘toxic environment’ on set.

Last month Warner Brothers revealed what it called “some flaws in the show’s daily management”.

