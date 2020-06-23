Looking for something to brighten up your day?

Netflix has confirmed that 20 years on from it’s first release, Chicken Run is getting a sequel.

The streaming platform made the announcement on social media this morning stating that shooting for the film is set to begin next year.

POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2020

Aardman Animations has been given the go ahead to make the film after already producing characters such as Shaun The Sheep and Wallace & Gromit as well as the original film back in 2000.

Today, 23rd June 2020, marks the 20th anniversary of the film which still remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time.

Peter Lord, Aardman Co-Founder and Creative Director commented on the creation of a sequel.

“Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run so we’re delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we’ve found the perfect story.

“Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the film-maker, which means we can make the film we want to make – the one we really care about – and share it with a global audience.”

The Chicken Run sequel is directed by Sam Fell (Flushed Away, ParaNorman) and produced by Steve Pegram (Arthur Christmas) and Leyla Hobart.

Original distributors Studiocanal and Pathé closed a deal with Aardman to allow the transfer of the sequel rights to Netflix.