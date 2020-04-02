By Steve Neville

Social distancing is hard, but one thing that can help pass the time is films and TV shows.

With April upon us, Netflix has plenty of new content to keep people entertained.

Here are five films and five shows we’re looking forward to seeing on the streaming service this month.

Film

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Streaming from April 1

The classic film from John Hughes will entertain all ages.

Matthew Broderick stars as a high-school kid who skips school to have one perfect day off.

Expect gags, fourth wall breaks and one hell of a musical number.

Sherlock Holmes

Streaming from April 1

Guy Ritchie’s adaption of the Arthur Conan Doyle classic teams Robert Downey Jr with Jude Law as Holmes and Watson.

The 2009 film was a hit with critics and fans alike, so is sure to entertain you and your household.

The sequel, A Game of Shadows, is also on the streaming site.

The Adventures of Tintin

Streaming from April 1

A host of big names feature in front of and behind the camera in this computer-animated retelling of the beloved character.

Steven Spielberg directs with a script from Steven Moffat, Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish.

Jamie Bell stars as Tintin and is joined in the cast by Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig, Nick Frost and Simon Pegg.

Love Wedding Repeat

Streaming from April 10

This rom com tells the story of Jack, who lives alternate versions of the same wedding to make sure his little sister has the perfect big day.

But naturally, plenty of problems pop up in the Netflix original.

The films stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Joel Fry and Irish actress Aisling Bea.

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Streaming from April 15

Something for the kids (and big kids) in the house.

The film tells of the city of Ninjago, a city in the Lego universe that is frequently terrorised by the evil Lord Garmadon.

The film follows Lloyd, a teenage ninja who faces up to the threats in his homeland. Expect clever jokes and more block-building fun.

TV Shows

Sunderland ‘Till I Die

Streaming from April 1

Season 1 saw Sunderland struggle and eventually get relegated from the Championship.

And the cameras are back at the Stadium of Light for a new season.

Season 2, which is already streaming, will look at how Sunderland will fare in the third tier of English football.

Nailed It!

Streaming from April 1

The baking show is back!

The show that sees amateur bakers compete to win a $10,000 prize returns for a fourth season.

It isn’t always pretty, but it is entertaining.

Peaky Blinders

Streaming from April 22

Season 5 of the hit BBC drama is coming.

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, the head of the family and of the Peaky Blinders crime gang. How will his dealings go down as he enters the world of politics?

The first four seasons are already streaming on the site if you need to catch up.

After Life

Streaming from April 24

The first season of Ricky Gervais’ warm comedy-drama saw his character – Tony – coming to terms with the death of his wife.

Season 2 will see him continue to struggle with grief while trying to be a better friend to those around him.

Community

Streaming from April 1

Jeff, a lawyer who faked his college degree, has to return to community college to get a real degree.

The series tells of Jeff and his study group – a group with many differences – and how they navigate their way through college.

The comedy has a cult following and the whole lot is now streaming on the site.