You can now play Cards Against Humanity online with your friends

By Anna O’Donoghue

As we all come to terms with the government’s new Covid-19 restrictions, people around the country have been turning to group video chats, Netflix streaming parties and even online bingo events in a bid to keep social, without being social.

But what’s a night in without Cards Against Humanity?

The popular game, which hilariously brings out the worst in people, can now be played online with your family and friends.

For those of you not in the know, this is not your standard card game. Cards Against Humanity challenges players to come up the funniest, let’s say inappropriate answers, to questions in order to win rounds.

How to play:

Log on to Playingcards.ioio

Create your own virtual room

Send the link to your friends

Virtual room, Cards Against Humanity.

Once set up, the rules are the same as the IRL version of the game – a question card is pulled, everyone looks at their hand and chooses their best hilariously inappropriate answer.

The virtual version will keep everyone’s hand private and players drag their chosen answer card into the area marked ‘answer cards in play’. Once the judge moves the winning card to the slot next to the question card, a new round begins with everyone picking a new white card.

To make it feel even more like a normal night in, we’d recommended setting up a video chat as those shocked faces are too good to miss.