A status yellow wind warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Wexford and Waterford until later this afternoon.

Gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour are expected.

It runs alongside a yellow rainfall warning across the South-East.

The nationwide alert came into effect overnight with persistent and heavy bands of rain expected across the country.

Some flash flooding is possible – particularly on higher ground.

Met Eireann say the wind alert will run until 3pm, with the rainfall warning continuing until 7pm this evening.