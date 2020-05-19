More women feel they are highly compliant with the Covid-19 restrictions than men.

Close to 90 per cent of women said they rated their obediance of the guidelines as high, compared to just over 70 per cent of men.

According to a new CSO survey, almost half of women said they would like to return to their workplace after the restrictions are lifted, while around 4 in 10 men said they would like to continue with a mix of office and remote working.

The well-being of women is also more adversely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis than men.

38% of women are feeling downhearted and depressed, compared to just over a quarter of men.

Meanwhile the percentage of woman who said they have a low life-satisfaction has more than doubled from 15 per cent in 2013 to almost 37 per cent.

A greater number of women also said they were extremely concerned about their own health, somebody else’s health and maintaining social ties during the pandemic.