Joe Wicks has been to hospital after breaking a bone in his hand.

The fitness star and self-styled international PE teacher suffered the injury after falling off his bike.

Wicks has been broadcasting PE lessons on his YouTube channel, which clocked up more than 5million views in the first five days.

The body coach has promised to continue the series, despite the injury.

Earlier in the week the fitness fanatic gave back to the NHS by confirming he was going to donate ‘every single penny’ of the money he makes during his online PE sessions to the organisation.