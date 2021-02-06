June 1st is the date we can expect to be heading back to the pubs, according to magician and mentalist Keith Barry.

The Waterford native has been giving his predictions on life under lockdown, as the country looks forward to a slow return to normal life as the vaccine rollout programme continues.

They key question on many people’s lips has been when can we return socialising with our friends? And when will the pubs begin to reopen?

“I’m going to give a date, my prediction is June 1st, we’re back in the pubs!”

“Not physically, obviously…” said Barry, who was speaking ahead of his upcoming ‘Virtual Valentine’s Night Brainhacking Show’ “…but definitely in the beer gardens and probably up to about 15 people inside the pub. That’s my prediction.”

His new show will be a 70-minute ‘immersive and interactive’ experience where ticket holders ‘become the stars of the show’, with tickets on sale via his website.