The students of Wexford CBS may not yet be back in the classroom due to the current level 5 restrictions, but that doesn’t mean they’re staying idle!

With mid-term coming to an end this week, the school in the middle of Wexford town have been showing off their dance moves for their latest video.

It features backflipping, sea swimming, cow lifting, a little sprinkle of fairly awful miming, and is just the tonic we need on this rainy weekend!

The video, titled ‘Wexford CBS Moves Their Feet’ was created by both students and teachers in the Model county school to spread some cheer during the current lockdown, and with an absolutely cracking backing tune we have to admit we did a bit of moving to it too!