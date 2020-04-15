County Wexford has seen the first-ever court appearance of someone charged under the new COVID-19 regulations.

Denis Constantin, originally from Romania, is now living in Enniscorthy.

The 24-year-old was allegedly stopped by Gardaí twice over the Easter Weekend, more than two kilometres from his home on the Mile House Road – first in Bunclody and again near New Ross.

24-year-old Constantin appeared before Gorey District Court charged with three other offences, including driving without a licence or insurance while disqualified.

Judge Brian O’Shea denied bail, with the accused remanded in custody to appear again next Tuesday.

