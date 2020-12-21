File picture

Gardaí in New Ross are investigating alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions that occurred at a funeral in Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford on the 4th of December.

The HSE have appealed to all persons present at the funeral to contact their local GP in order to reduce the spread of Covid 19.

An outbreak of the virus was confirmed in nearby Fethard On Sea late last week.

Between 9am on Monday 14th of December and 12 noon on Thursday 17th of December, 23 cases were confirmed in Fethard On Sea Medical Practice.

One GP has since needed to self-isolate as a result.

The patients ranged in age between 15 and 58 and no hospitalisations have yet been reported.

Speaking to Beat News General Practitioner Dr. John Cox says it’s an extraordinarily high number for the area.

“To date none of these cases have required hospitalisation and we hope that this will remain the case.

“We are urging any of our patients with concerns to contact the practice and they will be given the appropriate advice.”

Dr. John Cox continued to say:

“Every single social contact counts and this particularly includes social interactions with friends and relatives over the festive season.

“It’s down now to us being particularly careful over the number of social interactions we have over the coming two weeks.”

If you have any concerns, please contact the HSE or your local GP.