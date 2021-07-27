A Junior Minister says the latest Covid-19 data will be used to decide if attendances at weddings can be increased to 100 from next month.

There was an indication from the Taoiseach earlier in the summer that from August 6th there may be a possibility of the capacity increasing – however, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently said it is unlikely to happen.

Government Ministers will this morning consider plans to increase the number of guests allowed at weddings to 100 from next month.

Minister Hildegarde Naughten, who sits at Cabinet says the decision will be based on the latest health advice:

“All of us want to try to facilitate weddings like this and what we need to is based our decision from the recent date from public health.”

200 brides-to-be are due to march from the Department of Health to Government Buildings to present politicians with safety guidelines for 100 people to attend a wedding.

This afternoon’s demonstration is being organised by the Weddings International Professionals Association Ireland.

Wexford based bride-to-be Trina Cleary, says making a guest list right now is like playing Russian roulette:

“It just takes the shine off of it, going through the names on the list and then on the other hand – do we send out the 100 and just play Russian roulette and maybe have to uninvite 35 odd people- it’s really just up in the air.”