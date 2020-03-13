The 13th annual West Waterford Festival of Food has been cancelled.

The festival was due to take place from April 16th to 19th.

A statement from the festival’s organisers reads as follows:

“In the light of the developing Covid-19 situation and the health and safety of the Festival’s community, guests and visitors, the decision has been made to cancel the four-day event. West Waterford Festival of Food management wish to thank all funders, sponsors, speakers, producers, chefs, suppliers, growers and brewers involved in the 2020 programme of events, along with the visitors of this much-loved Festival, for their understanding and support.”

The team behind the festival say there will be further events planned throughout the course of the year.