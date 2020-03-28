Website shows you how far you can roam from home without breaking Covid-19 restrictions

A new website has been launched to show you exactly how far you can roam from your home while taking exercise during the Covid-19 restrictions.

As of midnight, people all over the country have been ordered to stay in their homes to help stop the spread of the virus.

We are being asked to only go outside to shop for essential items, take care of medical issues and take brief physical exercise.

Even when exercising, people are ordered to go no further than 2km from their homes and to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.

However, you can travel beyond the 2km limit when shopping for food.

On national radio this morning, the Health Minister Simon Harris said the further you go from your front door, the more likely you are to spread the virus.

“The closer we can keep people to their homes the better, but we all know we need a bit of walk, we need to walk the dog and get a bit of fresh air,” he said.

“But we have to do that within our vicinity. Otherwise we will end up seeing what happened last weekend where everybody has the same idea at the same time and gets in the car and goes off to Glendalough.

“That just won’t work.”

He said gardaí have the powers to ask people where they are going and how far from home they are, but insisted they would do so “in the spirit our gardaí always work in within our communities.”

But where exactly can you get to within that 2km radius?

A screenshot from the 2kmfromhome website

A new website is aiming to take the confusion out of your cardio with a simple pin drop test.

The website, 2kmfromhome.com, lets you select your exact location and gives you a clear idea of where you can go.

Parents are allowed to include children in their exercise and bring the dog for a walk. Just remember to respect the people around you and stay 2m clear of anyone from outside your household.