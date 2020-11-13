Waterford has one of the highest new case figures in the country, figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team have revealed.

The Déise has 43 confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Among the 482 newly confirmed cases, only Dublin (128) and Cork (45) have higher figures, with Donegal recording a further 24 cases.

Elsewhere across the South-East, Wexford and Kilkenny have six further confirmed cases, Tipperary has nine, while Carlow has again recorded less than five new cases.

A further seven people have also sadly lost their lives having tested positive for the virus.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 129.2, which is down from 135.3 yesterday.

258 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, with 35 patients in ICU.