Five more countries including India have been added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

It means passengers in those countries will have to stay in a designated hotel when they arrive here from tomorrow morning.

The other countries deemed ‘high risk’ include Costa Rica, Georgia, Iran and Mongolia.

Waterford TD David Cullinane says the high case numbers in India are concerning:

“Obviously all of our thoughts are with all of the people who are going through a very difficult time – we have a huge number of cases every day and deaths have risen – everything needs to be done to support people living in India but equally we have to protect the people in this country and I think it was necessary that India has been added to the quarantine list.”

India has recorded nearly 370,0000 new coronavirus cases.

As a surge in infections continues across the country, officials say there have been an additional 3,400 deaths.

Ireland has already made an emergency donation of 700 oxygen concentrators and other vital equipment to India.