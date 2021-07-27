By Cillian Doyle.

A Waterford man says he suffered a severe reaction to his first dose of the AstraZeneca jab.

Karl Cretzan, aged 25, from Waterford City has cerebral palsy and scoliosis and is appealing to switch to a different vaccine for his second dose.

According to the Irish Times, Karl went through violent shakes, cold sweats, and headaches after receiving the AZ vaccine.

The paper also reported that painkillers did not work against the reactions that lasted for two weeks.

Mr. Cretzan received an email from the HSE, which stated that NIAC can’t recommend the Pfizer jab after one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for this patient.