Kevin Galvin

Waterford has the second-highest incidence of COVID-19 in the country per 100,000 people.

Having previously been one of the lowest counties in the metric, a number of outbreaks in Dungarvan and West Waterford has set the county back in its fight against the virus.

The county has recorded 237 cases from the 16th to the 29th of June, with a five-day moving average of 27 cases per day.

Waterford’s incidence per 100,000 population now stands at 204, which ranks it only below Donegal (250) in its rate.

It also stands out in relation to its South-East neighbours, with Tipperary and Carlow both on 54.5, but still below the median rate.

Kilkenny has a incidence rate of 35.3, while Wexford – who have had outbreaks in the past – is now the county with the lowest incidence rate across the 26 counties, standing at just 26.7.

The HSE has said that they are “concerned at an increase in cases of COVID-19 recorded in Waterford over the last week.”

They’re encouraging people to avail of a pop-up temporary test facility, which will be closing tomorrow evening, having been in place for over a week.