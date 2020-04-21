Debenhams workers in Waterford are urging the company to look after them.

Staff at City Square Shopping Centre held an hour long silent protest this morning, along with stores in Cork and Dublin.

Around 90 people employed by the Waterford store have lost their jobs, after the Irish arm of the company announced it’s going into liquidation.

Michelle Gavin has worked for Debenhams in Waterford for 27 years.

She says they weren’t given any indication that the shop wouldn’t reopen following the pandemic.

“We just locked down as we were asked to do, put away all the different items.

When we all left on that Monday, we all said see you in maybe 6/8/10 weeks time.”

“(There’s) A lot of young people in there, who had taken out mortgages, have young children, young families.

“You know (they had) their who lives ahead of them and they were making plans, that’s all been taken away.

“We’re just trying to get the best package for all the staff so they have some small amount of security.”