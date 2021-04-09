Waterford will get a brand new free “walk-in” COVID-19 test centre this weekend, but it will only operate for five days.

HSE officials have confirmed to Beat News that a new centre will begin operating from tomorrow Suirside, to allow people who may be asymptomatic, see if they have the virus.

The centre will be located at the WIT complex in College Street, and will operate from 11am to 7pm from Saturday 10th to Wednesday 14th April.

The new walk-in centre allows anyone, get tested for the virus, regardless if they have symptoms or have been referred by their GP.

However, the HSE is advising the public that they should not attend the walk-in clinic if they are showing symptoms (high temperature, a new cough, shortness of breath or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste) of COVID-19. The HSE are continuing to advise people with these symptoms to self-isolate and phone their GP straight away, who will advise if they need a free COVID-19 test.

Anyone resident within 15 kilometres of Waterford City will be entitled to use the service.

Members of the public will need to bring photographic ID with them and provide a mobile phone number in order to provide test results. The normal social distancing measures will apply and people have the option to return at another day or time if the waiting times are too long.

It’s part of six new walk-in Covid test centres that are set to open across the country this weekend.

Four are in Dublin with the other in Limerick.

There’ll also be two facilities at UCC and MUT in Cork after concerns about student outbreaks.

So far, 635 cases of coronavirus have been detected at walk-in centres across the country.