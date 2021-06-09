By Kevin Galvin

Washington state authorities will allow adults to claim a free marijuana joint when they receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

The promotion, called “Joints for Jabs”, will run through 12th July, effective immediately.

It’s in a bid to vaccinate more of its population, as vaccination hesitancy continues to be an issue in the States, and countries across the world.

The state’s liquor and cannabis board – where the drug is legal – said it would allow participating marijuana retailers to provide customers who are 21 or older with a prerolled joint at their stores when they received their first or second dose at an active vaccine clinic.

However other products like edibles aren’t included in the promotion.

It’s not the first state to trial a promotion like this, with citizens over 21 in Arizona who opt to get a vaccine also able to avail of gummy edibles, as well as free joints.

So far 58% of people in Washington have received at least one dose, while 49% are fully vaccinated.