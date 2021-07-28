Kevin Galvin

Walk-in vaccination centres will begin across the South-East from this weekend.

People without an appointment can now get their first dose of a jab in a range of locations across the regions.

Carlow residents can get their jab at Carlow IT on Saturday, while on the same day people can visit Cillin Hill Conference Centre in Kilkenny to get the jab without an appointment.

There will also be walk-in vaccination centres at the Clonmel Park Hotel, and at the WIT Arena, while Astro Active in Enniscorthy and Kilanerin Community Centre in Gorey will also offer walk-in vaccinations.

South-East HSE walk-in vaccination centre times:

Carlow (IT Carlow):

Saturday 31 July, 2pm to 4.15pm

Monday 2 August, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Kilkenny (Cillin Hill Conference Centre):

Saturday 31 July, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Sunday 1 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Monday 2 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

South Tipperary (Clonmel Park Hotel):

Friday 30 July, 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm

Saturday 31 July, 8am to 1pm

Waterford (WIT Arena):

Saturday 31 July, 11.30am to 4.30pm

Sunday 1 August, 11.30am to 4.30pm

Monday 2 August, 11.30am to 4.30pm

Wexford (Astro Active, Enniscorthy):

Sunday 1 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Monday 2 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

(Vaccinations at Kilanerin Community Centre, Gorey are not currently available)