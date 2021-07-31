Additional reporting by Kevin Galvin.

People are being reminded to only go to Covid vaccination walk-in centres this weekend if it’s for their first dose.

The Irish Medical Organisation says people who intend to get their second dose at a walk-in facility will face problems qualifying for a Digital Covid Cert.

The HSE is operating walk-in services at 20 centres around the country – including in Clonmel, Carlow, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny, and Waterford, for anybody aged over 16 who has yet to receive their first dose.

However, Doctors working at the vaccination centre in Waterford have told Beat News numbers are currently low, with just a minute waiting time – and are encouraging people to continue to avail of the free walk-in service.

If you are 16yrs+ need your #covid19 #vaccine & want to celebrate the #Waterford #GAA #deiseabu win, the present #walkin wait time at WIT vaccination centre as of 1525hrs is 5 minutes. Bring your photo ID, PPS number. You can register on site or at https://t.co/jUjJwZPMEN — Dr Patrick Kelly (@Pmjk1) July 31, 2021

Chairperson of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr Denis McCauley, says people due their second dose shouldn’t go to a walk-in clinic.

“The walk-in centre is very appealing, and if they go hoping to finish their vaccination process by walking in, and you’ve already had a vaccine in another location.

“That really won’t mean you’ll get a vaccine certificate, even though you’ve got two vaccines.”