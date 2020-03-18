Covid Community Response (CCR) is appealing for volunteers to aid local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation aims to bring communities together by collaborating and supporting those most in need during the COVID-19 outbreak in Ireland.

And still they come…6055 people now volunteered to help their isolated/vulnerable/elderly neighbours, That is the power and spirit of the nation. When you are anxious, look for the helpers. There are *always* helpers. https://t.co/uWl3zIEp61 Keep Distance. Wash Hands. STAY SAFE. pic.twitter.com/PLTYWyMP6v — Helen O’Rahilly 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@HelenORahilly) March 17, 2020

The CCR team was set up in an effort to help coordinate ongoing national & local community initiatives in the fight against COVID-19, standardising communication and campaigns, as well as sharing resources.



Speaking about the campaign, spokesperson Séamus Ó Fátharta, said: “There are many campaigns currently underway with the most prevalent, overarching theme being to help people who are in isolation.

“CCR’s website will give people an opportunity to register as volunteers, giving access to support from a network of individuals working together within the communities. CCR’s fundraiser will see all proceeds going towards direct costs, including food, sanitary products, and supplies needed by those most affected by COVID-19.

He continued: “We’re working closely with organisations who are currently operating in the community but, due to extreme pressures, need more support at this time. A coordinated community response may seem secondary to the challenges faced by those on the front line, but it will make all the difference. It is important to reiterate that everyone can help; people who can deliver supplies to the elderly are as important as medical staff at this time.’

For those involved and wishing to register, or for those who would like to become involved with Covid Community Response, they can do so by tapping on this link.