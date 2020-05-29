The Taoiseach says schools should reopen at the start of the new school year at the end of August or the beginning of September.

Leo Varadkar says however not every student may be able to return every day for the full day.

He says the objective is to have schools operate as close to normal as possible.

The cabinet also heard proposals for a summer programme of education for children with special needs.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says progress is being made in meeting the objective to open schools in time for the new school year.

“It is intended to open primary schools and secondary schools at the end of August, at the normal time the academic year begins, and they’re making good progress towards that.

“Particularly paying attention to new and emerging research about the level of risk attached to schools being open.

“As the research continues to come in we know it’s not a ‘no’ risk scenario, but it is a ‘low’ risk scenario to reopen schools.”