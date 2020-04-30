The Taoiseach has confirmed a roadmap for the easing of Coronavirus restrictions will be announced tomorrow.

He’s also set out the criteria the government will look at which includes the progress of the disease, the status of testing and contact tracing, and the impact on vulnerable groups.

Any easing of restrictions to be announced tomorrow is expected to be very minimal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he’ll provide a plan, but we will be dealing with the virus for a long time.

“In the days to come, we’ll provide a pathway for how we will emerge from this crisis, and give hope to people that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“But it can’t be false hope, we are still in the tunnel, and we have some distance to go.”