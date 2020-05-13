The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said re-opening schools and creches could be one of the safest things the government does when COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

The health watchdog says it appears children aren’t substantially contributing to the spread of coronavirus in their house or school.

HIQA has found transmission of the disease is lower among young people, particularly those under 14.

Varadkar thinks any re-opening of schools or childcare facilities needs to be done safely.

He said: “Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation said to me and the Minister for Health today, that they are very much of the view that the emerging evidence is that one of the safest things we can do over the next few months is to re-open our schools, re-open our childcare facilities, to allow children to education and normal life.”