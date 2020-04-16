The Taoiseach says he doesn’t know if restrictions will be lifted on May 5th.

At the start of business, Leo Varadkar warned measures may be extended beyond the current timeline.

Speaking today, he noted that he doesn’t yet “know if we’ll be able to relax restrictions on May 5th”.

He continued: “I do know if we can at all it’s going to be gradual and over a number of months.

“As we know from Asia it may need to be reimposed, because only a scientific breakthrough, a vaccine or effective antiviral medicine will truly allow life to go back to the way it was.

The Dáil is debating the government’s response to the virus this afternoon.