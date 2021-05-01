The head of the HSE says an updated vaccine rollout plan will be presented to the government early next week.

The new programme’s set to include timelines for younger age groups and will go before Cabinet next week.

It’s understood vaccinating people in their 40s alongside those in their 50s are among the changes being considered.

Paul Reid says the updated plan will be finalised shortly:

“Our intention is to finalise the plan over the weekend, bring the Minister through it on Monday, and to have it finalised and available by early next week.

“The intention of the plan is to continue through the ages because that’s where we know where the risk is, but equally utilising all available vaccines.”