By Cillian Doyle.

The HSE vaccine portal officially opens to 18 to 24 year olds from today.

It will give the younger age group an opportunity to opt in for the AstraZeneca jab.

Those signing up will need their PPS number, their eircode, a mobile number and an email address.

People aged 18-30 can already receive a Janssen vaccine from a pharmacy but supplies are limited.