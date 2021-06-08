By Cillian Doyle.

Two pop-up walk-in test centres in the South East will remain open for today.

The no appointment necessary clinics are located in Tullow, Co. Carlow and Gorey, Co.Wexford will open until 7pm this evening.


The pop-up test centres will operate at the Tullow Health Centre and the Civic Offices car park, The Avenue, Gorey.

The HSE say people can attend if they don’t have any symptoms of the virus.

