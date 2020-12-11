Two schools in Mayo and Laois have closed their doors until after Christmas.

Claremorris Boys National School in County Mayo will not reopen until January 5th after 9 students tested positive for Covid 19.

In a statement the Board of Management says the decision is the right thing to do and is necessary at this stage.

It made the decision despite Public Health saying there was insufficient evidence that the level of cross infection between classes exist.

It says it is the only practical way to help prevent the further elevation and spread of Covid cases among the school community.

The Board also states it is deeply frustrated at the system adopted by Public Health on cross infection levels and the Department regarding Covid 19.

In particular the insistence that schools remain open at all costs.

Meanwhile, the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise is also closed.

It says the HSE has worked with the school, recognising the need to close onsite from today and education will continue online.