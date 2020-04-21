Further community hubs are being setup in the South-East to help potential COVID-19 cases get direct assessment.

To date, two Community Assessment Hub facilities are operational at Kilcreene Hospital, Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford. It is intended that a Wexford Community Assessment Hub, located at Wexford General Hospital, will be operational later this week.

The South Tipperary Hub, located at Cahir Primary Care Centre, will come into operation over the next two weeks.

Should it be required, provision is in place for another Hub at St. Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow.

Following review and clinical assessment at the Community Assessment Hubs, patients may either be asked to return home, referred to hospital or be referred to a self isolation facility when it is not feasible for an individual to self isolate within their own home.