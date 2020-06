The Department of Health have sadly been notified that a further two people have died with the novel coronavirus in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,714 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A further 13 cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 25,368.

A new change to the roadmap will be announced at 6.30 this evening, with hairdressers and barbers expected to open from June 29th.