A further two people who have died with Covid 19 in Ireland have been notified to the Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 1,748 COVID-19 related deaths in this country.

As of midnight yesterday, a further 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, taking the total to 25,683.

A further 85 people have died with coronavirus in the UK.

It takes the total number of Covid-related deaths in the country to 45,053.

For the second day running there have been no new Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland – with the death toll there remaining at 556.