Twins born in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been named Covid and Corona.

The boy and girl were born in the city of Raipur in central India.

Their parents hope their names will serve as a reminder of the hardships they overcame to bring the kids into this world.

Speaking to the Press Trust of India, mother Preeti Verma said the journey to the hospital was a difficult one as several roads leading to their home and the hospital was closed due to India’s lockdown. The babies were also born by caesarean due to unrelated complications.

Thankfully, the twins now are healthy and have since been discharged from hospital.

Image by Karen Warfel from Pixabay, stock image