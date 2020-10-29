The youngest person to die in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19 has been named locally as Aaron Doherty from Derry.

The 17-year-old, who is understood to have had underlying health conditions, battled the virus in recent weeks.

He died on Tuesday.

It is understood that Aaron tested positive for the virus in September. He received a negative result last week but became very ill on Monday.

In a post on social media, his father, Jim Doherty, posted a picture of Aaron with the message: “My beautiful son. Rest in Peace. Love you.”

Sad news today to hear of the passing of former Ballymoor player Aaron Doherty. Taken too soon. RIP Aaron ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🍀🍀🍀🍀 Posted by Ballymoor FC on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Local football club Ballymoor FC shared a photo of Aaron on social media on Tuesday evening.

