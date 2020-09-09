Ireland’s green list for foreign travel will be extended next Monday, according to a Minister of State.

There are currently only ten countries on the green list, but Minister of State Niall Collins says he expects more to be added next week.

His comments come after Ryanair said it would close its bases in Cork and Shannon airports for the winter if more countries are not added to the travel list.

This would result in 130 staff being put on unpaid leave for six months. The Limerick TD also says Ryanair needs to consider the country’s best interests.

Mr Collins said: “What I would say to Ryanair is that they have to realise that the Government has to have the interests of the population and of the country and the economy first. No one business or person comes above that so the Government will publish a medium-term ‘living with COVID’ plan next Monday and all aspects of society and business will be mentioned and planned for.”