Everything you need to know about getting a covid-19 vaccine

The HSE COVID-19 vaccination programme is well and truly underway! If you’re planning on getting a vaccine, here’s everything you need to know. If you’re aged 16 and over, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine. To get your vaccine at a HSE vaccination centre, you can register on hse.ie or pop along to a walk-in vaccination clinic if there’s one near you.

What you need for online registration

Registering online is easy! But before you get started, make sure you have the following details ready to share:

A mobile phone number.

An email address.

Your PPS number – here’s how to find your PPS number.

Your Eircode – you can find your Eircode here or you can enter your address in the registration system.

If you do not have these things, call HSELive to register by phone instead.

How to register online

Here are eight simple steps explaining how to register online:

Go to the online COVID-19 vaccine registration page here and choose your group. Join the queue – when it’s your turn, you’ll have 10 minutes to accept your place on the system before it times out. Create your account – you will get a verification email. Click on the link in the verification email. You will then receive a verification text message (SMS). Enter the verification code from the text message and create a password. Enter your personal details. Review and confirm your details and finish your registration.

Once you register, you’ll be sent a text message with your vaccination appointment details three to seven days before your appointment. If you can’t attend, you can ask for a new one. In order to do this, you’ll have to reply to your appointment text with the word, ‘New.’ It’s important to note you won’t be able to choose the day or time and you can only reschedule twice. If you have any other queries or issues with online registration, click here.

