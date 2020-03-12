Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning actor is currently in Australia filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Writing on social media, the 63 year-old said he felt like he had a cold, while Rita was suffering from chills.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches” he posted on his Instagram.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”