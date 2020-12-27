The first vaccinations against Covid-19 will be given to medical staff and older patients across four acute hospitals, according to the Sunday Independent.

The paper reports the first inoculation will take place on Wednesday at St James’ Hospital in Dublin.

In the Sunday Independent, a breakdown of the HSE’s Nursing Homes draft vaccinations schedule has been published.

There are 583 nursing homes in the Republic, with 95 of those in the South East.

According to the newspaper, Tipperary will be the first county in the region in which vaccinations will take place – on January 11th (Tipperary South: St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel) (Tipperary North: Hospital of the Assumption Thurles)

Followed by Wexford on the 13th (Abbeygale House), Kilkenny on the 14th (Mount Carmel Supported Care Home) while vaccinations in Waterford (St. Joseph’s Hospital, Dungarvan) and Carlow (Beechwood Nursing Home) take place on the 18th of January.

While the first vaccines to be administered in this country will be given to nursing home residents on Wednesday.

Professor Sam McConkey says the outbreak could only be called “stable” here if we were seeing under ten cases a day.

The Head of the HSE says the Covid-19 community positivity rate is at 10 percent.

Paul Reid says contact tracing calls have more than tripled in recent weeks – now it’s over 30,000 calls per week.

The number of close contacts per person is averaging at 5 people and 23,000 coronavirus tests are being carried out per day.