Students in Tipperary, Limerick, and Clare are being reminded to abide by the Level 5 restrictions.

It comes as the Department of Public Health in the Midwest identified 38 cases of Covid-19 among the student population in the region.

The virus spread as a result of a variety of social settings, including gatherings and household visits.

One of the 38 students was working in a cafe and infected two colleagues who in turn carried the virus home, transmitting it to their household members.

The Department said while they acknowledge it’s a trying time for students, “innocent social visits” can lead to serious outbreaks.